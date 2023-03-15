NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Pineywoods Meat Candy is hosting a BBQ fundraiser to help an SFA graduate pay for medical bills.

The owner of Pineywoods Meat Candy, Nick Clark, said he hosted BBQ fundraisers to get by when his daughter was diagnosed with a heart defect four years ago. Now, he wants to pay it forward by hosting another one for SFA graduate athletic training student Denise De Luna.

Photo Courtesy of Pineywoods Meat Candy.

Denise was diagnosed with a rare blood clotting disorder and needs the community’s help as she was left with a ton of medical bills after long hospital stays, tests and appointments.

The fundraiser will be taking place at the Lowes in Nacogdoches on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The award-winning Pineywoods Meat Candy BBQ Cook Team will be serving brisket and rib plates that will include chips, drink and a cookie for $15 and Denise’s classmates will be helping serve.

For more information, visit his Facebook page.