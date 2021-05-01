Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall giving away baby longhorn

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall will be giving away a baby longhorn.

The Bear Creek Smokehouse, known as a renowned award-winning and popular day trip destination for its smoked meats, will celebrate 78 years by giving back to their loyal customers by announcing their first-ever longhorn giveaway.

The longhorn is a full-blooded male with red and white coloring. The cow was born on Nov. 4, 2020 and is looking for the perfect adoptive parents with green pastures.

To win the longhorn, people have to like the Bear Creek Smokehouse Facebook page and share the post as well as tagging the Facebook page.

Those who are interested must meet the Bear Creek Smokehouse requirements:

Contestants must have three to five acres of land for the calf to roam

They must have a source of fresh water

They must be able to keep hay available daily for the winter months for daily and supplement with protein feed.

Winners will need to prove that the requirements are met. The winner will also be required to pick up the calf at Bear Creek and will be responsible for transportation to its new home.

A winner will be selected randomly on May 25. The winner will be announced on the company’s Facebook page.