Beating his addiction: East Texas musician overcomes past, creates new music after being ‘redeemed’

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Geoff Clapp is a highly respected Jazz artist who traded the big city life for a better one here in East Texas.

He developed a love for the drums at an early age thanks to his mother. That passion for the instrument led him to New Orleans.

Then through a friend, he came in contact with and eventually learned from jazz icon, Ellis Marsalis.

Unfortunately, Clapp also struggled down a dark path.

“Everybody has a need they think they need to fill from an external source, and they’re running from an interval pain,” said Geoff Clapp, a Mineola musician.

Clapp tried to get ride of his pain through drugs and alcohol, and his actions hurt him and his loved ones such as his wife.

“In a nutshell I put her through hell,” said Clapp about his wife Kristi.

At one point, Clapp was arrested four times in one year.

But, regardless of how bad things got, Kristi stood by his side.

“(I’m) just grateful to God that he’s in he’s here,” mentioned Kristi.

Clapp also said God put others in his life to help him.

“He put people like Brian back in my life,” he stated referring to his friend.

In 2018, the musician went to rehab and defeated his demons.

Clapp later created an album called redeemed, and it was named after its fifth track. The album was originally called Lord hear my prayer, and when Clapp went to the studio to record it he had an epiphany.

“I said man, I’m redeemed like I got a car,” said Clapp. “You know everything’s gone, erased my labels. Things are a sign. I’m actually in the same studio healthy.”

Once the album was done, he was looking forward to going on tour, but then the COVID-19 pandemic affected the world.

Clapp took this time to think back on his life.

“(I) really started to unravel why I had what I had done and COVID healed me in an ironic way.”

Now, Clapp is a teacher and is prepared to go on tour in November.

Here is his tour date information: