BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Beckville community is mourning the loss of a high school freshman.

According to Beckville Athletics, Alex Perez was a member of the football program, band and “will be missed by us all.”

The Beckville Youth Football Association (BYFA) said they would like to offer their deepest condolences to the Perez family, and pray that God gives the family strength and peace during this difficult time.

“To know Alex was to love Alex,” BYFA said. “As anyone that has been a part of our program will tell you, BYFA is not just a football program, it is a family. Your kids are our kids, and Alex was no exception.”

The BYFA said they will retire the number 52 after this season in his honor, and instead of their normal fundraiser t-shirt, the BYFA will have a shirt in memory of Perez with all proceeds from shirt sales going to his family.

“We were blessed to have the opportunity to coach this young man and watch him in grow in his love for the game,” BYFA said. “He was an exceptional teammate, on and off the field, and we were so proud of the young man he was becoming. Alex will be greatly missed by many, but never forgotten.”