BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Beckville ISD Board of Trustees called on Monday for a $17 million bond election. This will be on the ballot in May.

According to Beckville officials, the bond is primarily going to be used to fund two new buildings. One of them is going to be a career and technology facility. It will have special classrooms for culinary arts, film and graphic design and floor design.

The money will also be used to build a new band hall that will cover 20,000 square feet and a new gymnasium that will take up 30,000 square feet.

This will create locker rooms for students and there will also be a weight room. Officials are also planning to make changes to some of their other facilities and make roof improvements.