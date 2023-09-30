BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said that a person was shot on Front Street in Beckville around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies with PCSO, the Beckville Volunteer Fire Department and UT Health EMS responded to the scene and the victim was taken to UT Health Carthage. Later the victim had to be airlifted to another facility for a higher level of treatment but is reportedly in stable condition, officials said.

The caller who reported the shooting said the people involved were a father and son and that the shooter had stayed at the scene, according to PCSO. Investigators interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and processed the scene before arresting Ray Dell Rollins.

Rollins was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Panola County Detention Center where he’s being held on a $20,000 bond.