TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Less than 24 hours away from the 90th Texas Rose Festival, this year’s event will be filled with costumes and floats visitors will not forget.

Jacob Climer costume and scenic designer said, “this year there are a few new cool surprises we are leaning into, some new technology that we haven’t done before.”

He shared how his inspiration comes from the excitement and magic of the movies.

“I think we did a really beautiful Gone with the Wind this year, that’s a frequent at the rose festival, we have a new approach to that. There’s a Steven Spielberg thriller that’s going to be exciting,” said Climer.

Climer said they started designing last July.

“Costume makers from Austin to New York building; we have 12 different costume houses working on the dresses,” said Climer.

The queen’s awaited dress train is expect to be about 15 feet long and had nearly 30-40 people who worked on it.