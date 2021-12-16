Bell Elementary students collected 1,400 pairs of socks to donate to charities

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD’s Bell Elementary is getting into the Christmas spirit by collecting socks to donate to those in need.

For the past three weeks, students have been collecting socks of all sizes and they have surpassed their goal of 100 pairs and collected 1,400 pairs total.

“I am so proud of our students, our staff, our teachers and the parents for just being a part of the project. We’ve raised over 1,400 pairs of socks to give to three different organizations. We’re excited to be a part of this during the season of giving,” said April Harris, reading specialist.

Members of the Methodist Children’s Home in Tyler are being presented with the socks Thursday. Then the socks will be distributed to the Children’s Advocacy Center and the East Texas Crisis Center.