LAKE FORK, Texas (KETK) — The Bellamy Brothers will be the featured act at the upcoming 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite Tournament at Lake Fork, headlining the weekend of activities May 19-22, the Wood County Economic Development Commission announced on Monday.

The brothers, David Milton Bellamy and Homer Howard Bellamy, will be performing on May 22 at 2 p.m. and their show will be a free event.

“We are ecstatic to host what has been an enduring part of the American music scene for decades,” said Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron. “Along with all the other fun activities, we have an amazing weekend lined up for tournament visitors.”

In addition to the concert, this year’s Bassmaster Elite Tournament will feature a plethora of other activities, including:

Bassmaster Elite Fisherman Launch

The Great Dam 5K Race @ Lake Fork

Hawg Trough Bass Tank & Texas Park and Wildlife Catfish Tank

Bicycle Rodeo

1-Mile Fun Run & Walk across the Dam (after 5K Race)

The Great Dam Race Awards Ceremony

Bobby Irwin concert

Bassmaster Elite Weigh-In

A full schedule of the tournament with times and details can be viewed here.

Last year, the tournament raked in nearly $1 million for the Wood County economy. Additionally, last summer Lake Fork was named top choice for the 100 Best Bass Lakes of 2021 by Bassmaster Magazine, making it unsurprising as to why this event is so impactful.

“Lake Fork’s reputation will continue to create a substantial opportunity for businesses in Wood County to benefit,” said Christophe Trahan, Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission. “The exposure to millions of people, whether in person or through the media, can be a transformative event for our business communities. Having the award-winning Bellamy Brothers only enhances the legacy of the event.”