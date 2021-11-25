Beloved Lufkin Chamber of Commerce employee dies in crash on Loop 287

Scene of the crash. Photo courtesy of Jessica Pebsworth and city of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A “beloved” longtime employee of the city of Lufkin and Angelina County Chamber of Commerce died in a car crash on Loop 287 in front of Loving Nissan on Wednesday afternoon.

Jill Roberson, 53, of Lufkin, was driving her white Mercedes SUV northbound at a very high rate of speed, witnesses said. The vehicle then unexpectedly ran off the road just before the dealership and collided with a light pole.

Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Lufkin officials, she spent the last seven years as the Chamber’s Chief Financial Officer. Lufkin officials said to please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Roberson began at the Chamber in February 2014 after she moved from California to Lufkin in 2013. As the Chief Financial Officer, her responsibilities include the following:

Accounts Receivable

Accounts Payable

Customer Service

Rental of the Community Room

Texas State Forest Festival Food Vendor Coordinator