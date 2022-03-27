TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kim Beckham has made the decision to step down from the podium after serving as pastor of Central Baptist church for 35 years. He has dedicated his life to ministry for 45 years total.

“I am shocked today to be standing here 45 years on the other side of beginning this race, and know that this will be my last Sunday to be pastor of this great church. It’s amazing and hard to get my mind around,” said Kim Beckham, Central Baptist Church retiring pastor.

People from all over piled into Central Baptist Church in Tyler on Sunday. They were all there to show their support and love for Pastor Kim Beckham.

“It’s very humbling because you are well aware of the fact that you would not have been able to complete the race had you not had the support of God and great people and your family. There’s certainly I mean I’m proud of a lot of what I was able to do, but it was only because people holding our hands and supporting us and helping us through,” said Beckham.

Church members joined the pastor on the stage to thank him for everything he has done. Videos of memories and appreciation for the pastor played across the screens.

“Filling his shoes is impossible. I will not be able to fill his shoes, but I hope to just make my own path and to make my own journey and like he said today in the message, stride by stride with my God just as I follow Jesus and as I lead this town and this city and this church. I just pray that I can be half the leader he was and is,” said Joel Byers, Central Baptist Church pastor.

Pastor Joel Byers was voted in as pastor in October. He is very grateful for everything Beckham has taught him over the years.

“Because I love the city of Tyler. It’s an amazing community and it’s a very faith friendly city as well as positive and aggressive and I like those qualities,” said Beckham.

Pastor Kim Beckham will be spending his retirement with his wife Barbara and getting involved in the Tyler community.