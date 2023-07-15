LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A benefit was held all-day Saturday to help a local veteran in the Longview area while he is battling stage four prostate cancer.

“A lot of love has been shown and a lot of support to help us get together,” his daughter Rebekah Tirado said. “My dad is very very grateful for this.”

Tirado is the youngest of her father’s seven children, and said the 69-year-old and their family are needing help with costs for future planning.

All benefits from the event will go to him. The event featured a silent auction, cake walk, bouncy house for children, food trucks and a biker rally that kicked off the event with a ride around town.