NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – After the loss of the San Augustine Sheriff Department’s K9 Frankie, Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches is hosting a benefit to raise money for a new K9.

“It’s time to come together to support one of our community members who recently suffered a loss,” officials with Banita Creek said.

The fundraiser will be on Saturday, and funeral services for K9 Frankie will be open to the public on Wednesday at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. A burial will follow at Sassafras Park.

K9 Frankie went missing after she escaped from her kennel on July 3, was later found after being hit by a car and succumbed to her injuries.

Frankie was involved in several drug busts. She recovered 25.6 grams of crystal meth in Sept. of 2021. She also found 2 grams of meth in July of 2021.