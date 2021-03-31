BEST BUNNIES: Students show off donated rabbits during Smith County Junior Livestock Show

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A group of children were able to show off their furry friends on Wednesday during the Smith County Junior Livestock Show.

Life skill students from Chapel Hill FFA presented their rabbits, which were donated.

This is the second year these students have been asked to show what they’ve learned about agriculture and livestock.

“I’m just here to have fun with my friends family teachers even with my friend tiny,” said John White, Chapel Hill student.

The Junior Livestock Show is usually held at the East Texas State Fairgrounds, but this year it was held at Crossbrand Cowboy church in Tyler.

On Thursday, students will also have their swine and cattle shows.

50% of the projects that are seen during the event will qualify for the Sale of Champions. This is a silent auction that will happen on Friday at 10 a.m.

The projects provide financial rewards for students, and it also teaches them responsibility and communication.

“The agriculture community definitely is not always portrayed in a good light. So, for us to be able to start with our youth at this age and for them to be able to tell the community what they do and why they do it is very important,” said Skyler Shively, Smith County Extension Agent for 4H and Youth Development.



The show ends April 2nd.

The full show schedule can be found here.