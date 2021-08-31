Best Buy in Lufkin to close later this year

FILE – Shoppers enter and exit a Best Buy store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best Buy Co. is raising its full-year sales outlook after the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain posted fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts’ projections. Best Buy joins a slew of other retailers including Walmart, Target and Macy’s that have posted strong results for the quarter, underscoring that the consumer remains resilient. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Best Buy in Lufkin will be closing its doors in October, a corporate representative confirmed.

Lufkin’s Best Buy, located on S. Medford Drive, will shut down on Oct. 30.

The store has about 40 employees, a mix of full time and part time.

Best Buy corporate representative Kevin Flanagan said they are doing everything they can to help the employees find positions at other stores or within Best Buy.

“Our stores will always be central to our strategy and meeting the needs of our customers in a way no one else can, whether it’s to touch and feel products, seek in-person expertise and service, or for fast and convenient fulfillment,” Flanagan said. “This closure is a part of our regular and ongoing review process of stores as leases come up for renewal.”

Best Buy closed 21 stores between 2020 and 2021, according to statistics from the store’s website.

Back in February, Best Buy cut 5,000 jobs, saying it was because more shoppers were choosing to buy online instead of coming inside stores. It replaced those 5,000 full-time jobs with 2,000 part-time workers.