TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With the spring season finally in full swing, it is a great opportunity to get outdoors and appreciate the scenery that East Texas has to offer. The area is home to various places to sightsee flowers and eye-catching plants.

Athens

East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society

1601 Patterson Road, Athens, Texas 75751

Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palestine

Davey Dogwood Park

900 Link Street, Palestine, Texas

Open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Longview

Longview Arboretum and Nature Center

706 West Cotton Street, Longview, Texas 75604

Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nacogdoches

Ruby M. Mize Azalea Garden

2404 North University Drive, Nacogdoches, Texas 75965

Pineywoods Native Plant Center

2900 Raguet Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75965

Hinds Park

Accessible from the Tucker Woods trail that starts at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center

Tyler

Azalea & Spring Flower Trails

March 24 to April 9, 2023

LeGrand Rose Garden

624 North Broadway Avenue, Tyler, Texas 75702

Pyron Garden

212 West Dobbs Street, Tyler, Texas 75701

Tyler Rose Garden

420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler, Texas 75702

Quitman

Wood County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

175 Governor Hogg Parkway, Quitman, Texas 75783

Gardens are open every day from dawn to dusk.