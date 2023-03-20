TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With the spring season finally in full swing, it is a great opportunity to get outdoors and appreciate the scenery that East Texas has to offer. The area is home to various places to sightsee flowers and eye-catching plants.
Athens
East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society
1601 Patterson Road, Athens, Texas 75751
Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Palestine
900 Link Street, Palestine, Texas
Open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Longview
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center
706 West Cotton Street, Longview, Texas 75604
Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nacogdoches
2404 North University Drive, Nacogdoches, Texas 75965
Pineywoods Native Plant Center
2900 Raguet Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75965
Accessible from the Tucker Woods trail that starts at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center
Tyler
March 24 to April 9, 2023
624 North Broadway Avenue, Tyler, Texas 75702
212 West Dobbs Street, Tyler, Texas 75701
420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler, Texas 75702
Quitman
Wood County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
175 Governor Hogg Parkway, Quitman, Texas 75783
Gardens are open every day from dawn to dusk.