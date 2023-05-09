TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Bethesda Health Clinic celebrated 20 years of service to the community on Tuesday with a luncheon at Green Acres Crosswalk.

Bethesda Health Clinic opened its doors 20 years ago to serve low-income, uninsured people in East Texas.

“What started out as a small, volunteer-driven clinic has grown into a huge ministry that includes medical, dental, counseling and many specialty services,” the organization said in a release.

The clinic has served thousands of East Texans throughout the years.

Peter Greer, President and CEO of HOPE International, was the keynote speaker for the event.