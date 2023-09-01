TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Local nonprofit healthcare provider, Bethesda Health Clinic, announced a significant expansion through a new partnership with Saint Paul Children Services.

This expansion is aimed at addressing critical healthcare needs of the local community by providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to underserved families in East Texas.

The expansion project is set to begin soon and will bolster the clinic’s capacity and extend the range of specialized services to cater to the diverse healthcare requirements of the community.

Bethesda Health Clinic said that the expansion project would not have been possible without the support of donors, volunteers and community partners who have championed the cause of healthcare accessibility.

Danny Price, Medical Director of Pediatrics with Bethesda Health, said “…the number of kids on the Medicaid [and] without insurance has only grown.”

Through this partnership, the clinic will be able to provide more efficient patient care for children without health insurance or who have Medicaid while they remain under the umbrella of Bethesda Health.

Bethesda Pediatrics will serve child patients at the current Saint Paul location on East Richards Street in Tyler.