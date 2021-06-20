Better Business Bureau hosts event for East Texans to destroy paperwork to secure their identity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans secured their identity with the Better Business Bureau to shred and destroy paper documents that contain personal and or financial information on Saturday in Tyler.

The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas partnered with Kelly Community Federal Credit Union and Ark-La-Tex Shredding for their annual ‘Secure Your ID’ day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the BBB offices.

Not only could East Texans bring paper, but they could also bring electronics such as old computers, hard drives and cell phones.

“You know identity theft continues to be on the top consumer fraud scams that we see,” Michelle Mills, President and CEO of BBB East Texas said. “We host these shred days several times a year.

In 2020, BBB hosted four “Secure Your ID” events throughout East Texas which resulted in more than 60,000 pounds of documents destroyed.

”That saved approximately 120 short tons of wood, 642,000 gallons of water, and over 35,300 pounds of solid waste, not to mention the number of identities which were kept safer,” Coleman Swierc, Communications Manager for BBB serving Central East Texas said.

BBB Serving Central East Texas is part of an expansive network of BBBs across North America that collaborate to produce Secure Your ID Day events. The program is a BBB-branded identity theft, fraud prevention and educational initiative that features on-site document destruction and distribution of identity protection tips and resources to local communities.

For more information about the events, contact BBB at 903-581-5704 or by going to bbb.org