BettyWhiteChallenge: How East Texas animal shelters are celebrating the star’s 100th birthday

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 14: Actress Betty White attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) 44th Annual Beastly Ball at Los Angeles Zoo on June 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The #BettyWhiteChallenge is encouraging the public to donate to local animal shelters in honor of the late actress Betty White.

White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021. She was an advocate for animals and raised awareness for them throughout her career. In 1971, she hosted a weekly show called “Betty White’s Pet Set” where she celebrated animals and welcomed celebrity friends with their pets as well as wild animals.

Because of her love for animals, the public has been called on to donate to their local animal shelters in honor of her 100th birthday and love for animals.

The SPCA of East Texas said in a Facebook post “Happy 100th Birthday to the legendary Betty White! Our hearts are so full from the donations already made in her memory. Consider donating to celebrate the life of a national treasure and making her 100th birthday the best yet! Thank you for supporting SPCA East Texas!”

The SPCA of Texas, in Dallas, debuted their shelter’s very own Golden Girls; senior dogs who need a forever home. “Betty White” and each of her friends will be $17 to adopt.

“Let’s honor Betty White’s legacy by supporting the animals that bring us so much joy each day!” said in a Facebook post by the SPCA of Texas.

The Nacogdoches Animal Shelter will hold an adoption event in honor of White. All approved adoptions will be sponsored by the Nacogdoches Humane Society from Jan. 18-Jan. 21.

Rex Chapman, former professional basketball player, posted a photo on Twitter of Jan. 3, that encouraged individuals to pick a local rescue or animal shelter and donate “$5 in Betty White’s name.”