LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas school district is going the extra mile to build up students for the real world.

Lobo Talks is a program inspired by the TED Talk education program, which is known around the world for posting videos of speakers on topics including education, business, science, tech and creativity.

School officials explained that the goal of the Lobo Talks presentations is to better prepare students to be independent after graduation. On Wednesday, two speakers came to the high school to talk about dangerous loans, budgeting and spending wisely.

One of Longview’s seniors shared that she learned a lot from the speakers.

“You just have to be self-motivated and disciplined about your money, and being able to spend it and know how to spend it and what you should spend it on,” said Longview student Jade Peters.

The talk included speakers John Nustad and Roberto Monsivais.

”It’s like a big eye opener because I’ve never been to a TED Talk before, so it was interesting, ” said Peters.

Monsivais spoke to KETK News about what motivated him to speak on dangerous loans.

“Starting my wealth journey from that age, it’s important for kids to at least hear about it and make at least one step forard in the positive direction,” Monsivais said.

The other speaker at the event, John Nustad, has over 10 years of banking, lending and wealth management experience.

“If they understand the why’s and their decisions based on their values that are driven for those reasons why they’re budgeting then they will find purpose and fulfillment,” said Nustad.

Longview ISD started Lobo Talks in October, and plans on hosting one talk a month going into the new year.