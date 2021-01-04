Big Sandy Civic Center vandalized, window shattered by brick

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK)- The Big Sandy Civic Center was vandalized on Sunday, according to the Big Sandy Police Department.

“Vandalism is ugly, expensive, and it’s the last thing we need to start 2021,” wrote the Big Sandy Police Department.

The center is located at 612 North Tyler Street.

Police do not know who damaged the building. They said someone or multiple people forced their way inside by throwing a concrete brick through a window. Nine fire extinguishers were also discharged, glass was broken as well as light fixtures and other “miscellaneous items.”

Everything in the auditorium kitchen and gym, such as basketball courts, tables and chairs were covered with chemical residue.

“The City will now have to use taxpayer money to fix this malicious, senseless damage,” said the Big Sandy Police Department.

Some furniture will also need to be thrown out and the carpet must be replaced. Items that have chemical residue will need to be cleaned or replaced.

Law enforcement are asking the community to contact them with any information about the vandalism. You may call 903-636-4200.