WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Big Sandy motorcyclist is reportedly dead after colliding with a deer.

According a to release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, motorcyclist Jeffrey Walls Jr., 50, of Big Sandy, was driving on FM 515 near CR 1973.

A preliminary investigation shows that Walls was traveling west on FM 515 when he collided with a deer on the road.

DPS said Walls was pronounced dead on the scene.