BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Big Sandy City Council unanimously voted to stop spraying to eradicate mosquitos on Monday Sept. 20.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Big Sandy, the city has used truck-based sprayers to destroy the local mosquito population for years, but the mosquito eradication program may have collateral damage.

Officials say that they decided to stop spraying because growing concern in Big Sandy about the program’s effect on the areas falling bee population.

Its not all sacrifices though for the people of Big Sandy. Authorities say that residents will no longer see the $1 mosquito fee on their water bill.

For more information, visit the City of Big Sandy on Facebook.