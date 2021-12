MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Roughly 3,000 people were without power in Mineola Wednesday morning after a bird flew into a substation.

According to SWEPCO, the outage started at 10:14 a.m. when the bird got tied up in some equipment. Crews were on the scene quickly and SWEPCO had most power restored by 11:20 a.m.

According to a SWEPCO spokesperson, animals are one of the top five causes for power outages.