TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Bishop Gorman Catholic School varsity cheerleaders and mascot will represent Varsity Spirit in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.

“It’s super exciting… it’s awesome. It’s something that we love to do to showcase cheerleading, this board of cheerleading and school spirit and just bringing it all together and celebrating because we’ll be with hundreds of cheerleaders from all over the United States,” said Christie Strong, head cheer coach at Bishop Gorman.

Cheerleaders, dancers and mascots who are invited to perform are part of a select group of trophy-winning squads and teams and All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, FL,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers and mascots from across the country, and create memorable experiences at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.”

Bishop Gorman varsity cheerleaders Makenzie LeRoy, Elizabeth Brevard, Julia Thompson, and Mareesa Mellino and Crusader Mascot Kaela Young will perform with Varsity Spirit trophy winners and all-Americans in the pre-game performance for Lousiana State University’s football bowl game against Purdue University on Jan. 2.

Senior Cheerleading Captain Makenzie LeRoy said, “I am so excited to have the experience of a lifetime meeting cheerleaders from all over the United States that share my passion for school spirit and the sport of cheerleading.”

The cheerleaders were given special new red, white and blue uniforms to showcase their Varsity spirit, however, the mascot will be wearing the traditional crusader armor.

Varsity Spirit is the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition.