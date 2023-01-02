TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Bishop Gorman Catholic School was evacuated Monday due to an electrical burning smell in the building, according to Paul Findley, Tyler Fire Marshal.

Around 2:30 p.m., people inside the school noticed the smell and pulled a fire alarm near the office, said Findley.

Tyler Fire Department responded to the scene and as of this writing is searching the building for the source of the smell, but have not yet been able to pinpoint it, officials said.

Fire officials searched throughout the building and on the roof, Findley said.

ONCOR is also on scene and may have to shut power off to the building if the source of the smell is not found, according to Findley.

As of 3:35 p.m., Findley said there was no active fire and no reported injuries.

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.