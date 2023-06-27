TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Vatican reportedly launched a formal investigation into The Catholic Diocese of Tyler and Bishop Joseph Strickland.

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Tyler reportedly talked to the National Catholic Reporter (NCR) on Monday and confirmed that there was an apostolic visitation last week, but did not elaborate on the reason.

An apostolic visitation is when a papal representative travels to investigate a situation and submits a report to the Vatican at the end of the investigation. The pope can make a final decision if action needs to be taken as a result of the findings. NCR said the visit was first reported by Catholic news outlet, Church Militant.

Some Catholic news agencies have speculated that the visitation was about Strickland’s controversial online presence, and others have suggested that it was about questions related to diocesan management.

Strickland has a large following on Twitter and often voices his opinion on controversial topics, even criticizing Pope Francis in a tweet claiming he was “undermining the Deposit of Faith.” He also reportedly participated in a protest against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to them honoring an order of LGBTQ nuns earlier this month.

On Monday, a Twitter account called “Coalition for Canceled Priests” posted a video and a message to Strickland: “When we heard about Rome’s visit to @Bishopoftyler we acted immediately. May the humble prayers of the hundreds of Catholics be of assistance and peace for you as you continue being a stalwart of Catholicism, Your Excellency.”

Strickland retweeted the message Monday night and thanked them, saying, “Thank you brothers. Our power is…’Hail Mary full of grace…'”

The Diocese of Tyler has not responded to KETK’s request for an interview.