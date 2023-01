TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Black Bear Diner will no longer move into the old Chilli’s location in Tyler, the company confirmed on Friday.

According to Black Bear Diner corporate staff, the lease was terminated but the company is looking at other options.

“There is nothing in our pipeline at this time… we welcome the opportunity to be a part of the community,” the company said.

Although there is no location at this time, the company said they are open to other locations in the area.