ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Saturday was the final day of the annual Black Eyed Pea Jamboree in Athens. Local Athens residents credit their town as the Black Eyed Pea Capitol of the world.

The two day festival began in downtown Athens on Friday. The jamboree had something there for everyone like live entertainment, food and even water slides. The jamboree is held every year on the third weekend of July.

“The festival began because the majority of people in Athens were farmers and produced black eyed peas and to celebrate that we decided to start the Black Eyed

Pea Jamboree,” said Kristin Willingham, executive director of the Athens Chamber of Commerce.

In the fall, Athens also hosts a Hamburger Festival, dedicated to Athens legend Fletcher ‘Uncle Fletch’ Davis, who locals believe invented the hamburger.