CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Winter conditions have made their presence felt in deep East Texas.

“The road is bad and I slipped twice,” said Bryan Salins, an Alto resident.

If you’re traveling through or near places in deep East Texas, icy roads are what you should expect.

“We really began seeing a lot of ice-related accidents,” said Jessica Pebsworth, the communications director of the City of Lufkin.

Places like Lufkin have put out warnings to drivers who are on the road after the area saw several accidents over slippery conditions.

“That’s just a reminder for people to slow down in these driving conditions,” said Pebsworth.

City leaders said black ice is making the biggest impact and could get worse.

“As the temperatures begin to fall, that’s only going to turn into more ice,” added Pebsworth.

The Nacogdoches Police Department said in a news release earlier that they have seen over 20 traffic collisions over the previous hours and five were said to be major accidents.

Officials are advising drivers to stay home while road conditions worsen into Tuesday.

If you have to drive, experts say go slow and use extra caution.