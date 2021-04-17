Black Lives Matter protest forms at Darden Park in Lindale after controversial picture resurfaces over social media

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Black Lives Matter protest formed at Darden Park in Lindale on Saturday, at 5 p.m. a after a controversial photo and video resurfaced on social media.

More than 50 people attended holding signs. An armed guard and Lindale police were around the area to make sure the event was peaceful.

The rally happened after a photo and video went viral where a Lindale High School junior was seen posing in a way some believed was mocking George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many believed that the picture in question compared to Floyd and the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd when he died last May.

The photo resurfaced when another student posted a video about it on TikTok and asked other users on the social media app to contact school administrators about it.

At the protest, rally participants and organizers were demanding justice and were wanting Lindale administrators to take action.

A former Lindale High School Student started a petition that asked Lindale ISD to take action and said if not they plan to address the issue with the NAACP and the Texas Board of Education.

As of this writing, 30,282 people have signed the petition. The goal of the petition is to get justified punishment for her and for the admins at the school to be held accountable.

Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt issued a written statement to KETK news saying that the school district does not publicly comment on student discipline issues.

“There are several accusations about the actions of Lindale ISD that are simply untrue and are misleading the public about this incident. Lindale ISD has a reputation of being very accepting and fair to all students and families, while having a culture that is safe and respectful for all,” the district said in a statement.

In the video, the girl said the school was more concerned about its reputation than disciplining students for wrong doing.

Some East Texas advocates felt the same way.

“Just educate her really, that’s all I want honestly,” Raynie, an activist and president of the Rainbow Room said. “I want education because knowledge kills that ignorance every time and I think that this is not an evil girl, this is just a girl who needs to be informed.”

Activists also believe the girl and the male student in the photo have their hands in fists and they are mocking the Black Lives Matter symbol.

“She probably never understood like black history or how that can hurt us to see you mocking a black man’s death like that,” said Laya Washington, an activist.