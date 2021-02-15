Blackouts damage Nacogdoches water plant

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The surface water plant for the city of Nacogdoches was damaged due to electrical blackouts, according to the city.

The city announced Monday night that their surface water plant was damaged and that residents may see periods of reduced water pressure and other interruptions. They say that the groundwater system will be diverted to service the entire system.

According to the city, water is still safe to drink and does not need to be boiled, but they ask that residents take all possible measures to conserve water during the storm.

Their current estimates show that the plant will not be back in service fully until Friday. They say residents should continue water conservation efforts until the water plant is restored.

The blackouts come as a massive winter storm overtakes East Texas and leaves over 80,000 without power.

According to Oncor numbers, Nacogdoches County has 6,619 customers without power as of Monday night.

The city also announced Monday night that the Nacogdoches Emergency Management team has opened an additional shelter because of the continuing power outages. They say shelter space is very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, and citizens are strongly encouraged to seek shelter with friends and family if possible.

They ask those who have no other options to use this warming shelter as a resource and call (936) 559-2510 for assistance.