Blood drives being held all over East Texas on Monday to replenish low supply after winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The winter storm impacted the lives of millions across the state and one additional aspect is that the severe weather caused the blood supply to drop.
Carter Blood Care teamped up with the Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council to host several blood drives across the East Texas area on Monday.
All will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday evening and will be held at the following locations:
- Canton Walmart (603 TX-243, Canton, TX 75103)
- Palestine Tractor Supply (2200 Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801)
- Jacksonville Tractor Supply (1626 S Jackson St Ste 128, Jacksonville, TX 75766)
- Mt. Pleasant Civic Center (1800 N Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455)
