Blood supplies remain a shortage in East Texas, according to UT Health

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to UT Health East Texas, blood supplies have been low in East Texas.

Carter BloodCare, provider of blood and blood products to hospitals across East Texas, will have mobile units stationed at the following UT Health East Texas facilities on Thursday October 8:

UT Health Tyler Pavillion parking lot, 801 Clinic Dr., Tyler from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UT Health North Campus Tyler parking lot A, 11937 U.S. Hwy. 271, Tyler from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find a blood driver near you, visit ww2.greatpartners.org.