BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall.

The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is outside,” Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell said. “Our new salted caramel brownie ice cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures.”

Blue Bell has also created a recipe for a salted caramel brownie ice cream pie on the company’s Pinterest page.

“There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite,” Breed said. “The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

The new flavor is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.