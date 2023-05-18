Bottles of Dr Pepper sit on a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced on Thursday they had teamed up with fellow Texas-based company, Dr Pepper, to create their newest ice cream flavor.

The flavor, Dr Pepper Float, is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing said. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

The new flavor will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing said. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”