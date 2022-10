TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores.

The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores.

“The holiday season is right around the corner,” the company said.

Peppermint bark ice cream features a mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and peppermint bark pieces.