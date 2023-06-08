TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell released a new flavor on Thursday for a limited time.

The new flavor, Java Jolt, combines the Blue Bell coffee ice cream flavor with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

Photo courtesy of Blue Bell.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,”

Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell said. “We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

The new flavor is now available in the pint size for a limited time.