BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell has released a new flavor ahead of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday.

The new flavor, I ♡ Cereal, is an ice cream with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated in fruity cereal pieces.

Photo courtesy of Blue Bell.

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” Carl Breed,

Blue Bell general sales manager, said. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I ♡ Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”

The new flavor is available in pint size only while supplies last.