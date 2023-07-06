TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After leaving clues for their fans online, Blue Bell released a new flavor on Thursday for a limited time to celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

The flavor, monster cookie dough, is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

Photo courtesy of Blue Bell.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm said. “The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

The new flavor is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.