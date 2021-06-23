Blue Collar Mutts Rescue teams up with Kendra Scott for microchipping event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Blue Collar Mutts Rescue held a low-cost microchipping clinic in Tyler Wednesday.

The event was held at Kendra Scott in the Cumberland Park shopping center. Blue Collar Mutts Rescue is a foster-based organization that operates completely from donor support.

A chip for one pet cost $25, two pets for $40, and each additional pet would be $10.

The co-founder said it is important to microchip your pets even if they spend most of their time indoors.

“A microchipped pet is more likely to be found if an honest person takes them and has them scanned or if they are picked up and taken to a shelter,” said co-founder of Blue Collar Mutts Rescue Bridgette Briley. “Most shelters that I’m aware of will scan the animals brought in to see if they’re microchipped so they can be returned to owners if at all possible.”

20% of Kendra Scott purchases were donated to Blue Collar Mutts Rescue for those who mentioned it at the register.