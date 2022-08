MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday.

The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived.

Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne Springs and Caney City Fire Departments. Fire officials left the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m.