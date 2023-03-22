LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A bobcat at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin briefly escaped its exhibit on Saturday.

Zoo officials said the animal escaped through a weak spot in the holding area that is difficult for staff to reach. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m.

The zoo was evacuated while the bobcat was out of its enclosure, a spokesperson for the zoo said.

The animal was darted to help zoo officials get it back to safety. By 4:20 p.m., the bobcat was captured and taken to the clinic.

“No one was in imminent danger,” zoo officials said.

Staff at the zoo are trained for situations like this and said that safety is their number one priority. No one, nor the animal, was hurt during the brief escape, the spokesperson said.

Zoo staff made repairs to the enclosure on Sunday.