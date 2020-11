TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The University of Texas at Tyler kicked off "Vet Week 2020" with a ceremony that honored veterans designated as "Missing in Action" (MIA) or Prisoners of War (POW).

The event had multiple speakers, including Texas State Rep. Matt Schaefer, who is a Navy reservist. Schaefer spoke about the many ways that active troops honor those who are considered MIA, including by always leaving a table open at mealtime.