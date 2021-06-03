Body found in creek near Henderson; unknown if foul play is involved

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A body was found in a Rusk County creek Thursday morning near Henderson, according to a source and confirmed by law enforcement.

A woman was driving by on CR 407 and called authorities after seeing an abandoned car at the bridge of Bromley Creek. Law enforcement responded to the scene and found the body of a Hispanic man.

The cause of death is under investigation and investigators could not say whether foul play was involved.

County Road 407 is closed between County Road 401 and the Henderson city limits because of the investigation, said information from Rusk County OEM.

The identity of the man has not yet been determined. According to KETK’s “VANISHED” series, which focused on missing person cases in East Texas, four people are officially missing from Rusk County, but none are Hispanic males.