Body found in Jasper motel believed to be of missing 6-year-old from Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK/ KPRC) – Authorities are investigating after a child was found dead on Tuesday, in a motel room in Jasper, Texas, according to a KPRC source and KJAS.com.

The child’s body reportedly is that of 6-year-old Samuel Olson, who was missing.

Police arrived at Best Western Inn in the 200 block of West Gibson Street before 6 p.m. after receiving a call that a body was discovered.

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall told KJAS.com that he and other officials think the body that was found is the 6-year-old’s.

Hall also said a person has been arrested. He also mentioned that the body of the child was found in a tote bag inside of a hotel room on the west side of the complex.

Hall said there was reason to believe the body had been at the location for awhile, according to reports.

The Texas Rangers and Houston police are also going to Jasper to help with the investigation.

The cause of death has not been determined.

On Tuesday, Houston police and forensic investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment where Samuel had been residing for some weeks.

Detectives also mentioned that Samuel may have been missing since April 30.

The last place that Samuel was seen was his elementary school, according to police.

Dalton Olson, the boy’s father, and his girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, stated that the boy was last seen last Thursday in southwest Houston, wrote KPRC. Balboa mentioned that Samuel’s mother left her apartment with the 6-year-old along with a man that was dressed like an officer.

Houston Police Department said the boy’s mother does not know where he is.

Police also stated they are being told conflicting stories, so they don’t know who to believe.