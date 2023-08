TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A body was found in Tyler on Tuesday morning.

According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a body was found in the woods behind Aldi at Highway 31 East and Loop 323.

There is no indication of foul play, Erbaugh said, and the body is being sent for autopsy.

This is the second body found in Tyler this week– the first was in the woods near a Walmart at the 200 block of SSW Loop 323 on Monday.