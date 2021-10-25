Body of man missing since March found underwater in vehicle in East Texas

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The body of a Woodville man missing since March was found underwater in a vehicle on Sunday.

Thomas Thornton, 73, was first reported missing from the Woodville area in March. Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at approximately 10:30 a.m. that reported a body was located underwater in a vehicle.

Adventures with a Purpose (AWP), a non-profit dive team that assists families in locating missing people, had been working with the Thorton family. They learned that his last cell phone ping was near the Huxley Bay Marina in Shelby County.

AWP divers started their search in the water near the bay on Sunday afternoon and located Thorton inside of his vehicle about 30 feet from the boat ramp.