Body found in Longview identified as missing 68-year-old woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The month-long search for a missing East Texas woman came to an end Monday when her body was positively identified.

On Aug. 20, Longview police were notified of a body in the 2600 block of W. Marshall Avenue. The body was sent for autopsy and later identified as 68-year-old Judy Akridge from Marshall.

Akridge went missing on July 27, and Texas DPS issued a Silver Alert at the request of LPD. Her family members said she possibly had dementia and schizophrenia and wasn’t taking her medication.

LPD said there is no foul play expected at this time and Akridge’s family has been notified.